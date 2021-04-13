The Buckeyes have obviously done a good job of solidifying themselves as a national brand and recruiting from coast to coast.

Whether it was signing Emeka Egbuka out of Washington, luring Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Pennsylvania, or even landing two of the top 2022 prospects in the Lone Star State, the program’s reach is evident.

It’s also important for the staff, however, to make sure they’re holding down the fort in Ohio. There’s even more of an emphasis on recruiting in their own backyard when one of their offers is legacy target and Rivals100 sophomore Alex “Sonny” Styles.

“I really like them,” Styles told BuckeyeGrove’s Griffin Strom. “I think they really believe in my ability because of the fact they pulled the trigger. I love the atmosphere around the program, and I really love how they preach brotherhood.”