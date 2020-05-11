Rivals Rankings Week: Who is the best OG in the 2021 class?
Rivals Rankings Week continues and one of the fiercest discussions in this round of updates revolved around the top of the offensive guard position rankings. Who should be the nation's top-ranked guard? Recruiting analysts Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman have Rival Views.
SIMMONS' VIEW: DONOVAN JACKSON
Donovan Jackson is a versatile offensive lineman. He is one of the few in the country that I could see being a successful tackle, guard or center. He is likely to end up at guard at Ohio State, and he is expected to thrive at that position. Jackson has been on Rivals' radar for years, and he has lived up, maybe even surpassed the hype.
He was a strong performer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last summer as an underclassman. Then he had a great junior season, he was dominant at the Houston Rivals Camp earlier this year and he is now a five-star in our rankings. He has great feet, he displays good balance, he is agile for his size and he is strong as a run blocker and in pass protection. He is going to keep getting stronger, and improving in the years to come, so it is scary to think his best football is still ahead of him.
Congratulations to Rivals Camp alum Donovan Jackson on earning his fifth star 👏👏👏
SPIEGELMAN'S VIEW: BRYCE FOSTER
Bryce Foster is a special type of player. He’s a dual-sport athlete that’s as touted at track and field as he is on the football field. He has overwhelming power and it shows as he dominates against the competition in the running game. In multiple camp settings, that power has been on display in 1-on-1s in pass protection. Foster has a claim as the strongest player in America, he’s extremely bright and he’s continued to sharpen his game and make improvements. He is going to anchor a team’s offensive line for three or four years from the moment he steps foot on campus.
Coming in at No. 9 in our five-star countdown is Texas OG Bryce Foster
Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas are among the schools vying for his commitment.