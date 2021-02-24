BuckeyeGrove - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 quarterback rankings

The updated position rankings are rolling out Wednesday and Thursday, starting on the offensive side of the ball. The quarterback position saw some big moves in this update, with two new five-stars and a couple more on the brink of adding that coveted fifth star. Here’s a look at the top storylines at the position heading into the spring. 2022 RANKINGS: Pro-style QBs | Dual-threat QBs RELATED: Which Texas QB should be ranked higher, Klubnik or Weigman?



PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Ohio State

The Buckeyes landed a commitment from five-star Quinn Ewers a little more than three months ago, continuing the tradition of Ohio State bringing in top quarterback prospects. Ewers, the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250, was committed to the Longhorns up until October, decommitting from the school he grew up rooting for. The Southlake (Texas) Carroll star committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes shortly thereafter and now they are building a very good recruiting class around him. Caleb Burton, the top-ranked receiver in Texas, joined Ewers as an Ohio State commit just days after the quarterback committed. After missing a few games in the middle of the season, Ewers returned for a playoff run that ended in the state championship game. In total, Ewers racked up 28 touchdown passes and more than 2,400 yards passing against just five interceptions.

*****

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Cade Klubnik

With seven quarterbacks now ranked inside the top 50 of the Rivals250 and a total of three five-stars, it’s looking like this year’s crop of quarterbacks could be just as good or better than last year’s group that featured Caleb Williams, Ty Thompson, Sam Huard, Kyle McCord, J.J. McCarthy and Jake Garcia. Klubnik jumped more than 100 spots up the rankings to No. 40 and there is still potential for more upward movement. His mobility, arm talent, and playmaking abilities really impressed. Klubnik filled up the stat sheet as a junior, posting nearly 3,500 yards passing while completing 67-percent of his passes, throwing for 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also ran for over 500-yards and 15 more touchdowns. Texas remains a contender for Klubnik even though the Longhorns have already taken a 2022 quarterback in Maalik Murphy. Florida, North Carolina and Clemson are also very serious contenders.

*****

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Ty Simpson