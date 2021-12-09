Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 LB rankings

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State

It is shaping up to be a loaded group of outside linebackers for the class of 2022. The group features five-star CJ Hicks, who remains the No. 1 player at the position group, and four-star Gabe Powers. The Buckeyes hold a commitment from two of the top three outside backers in this class - both out of their backyard and both top 40 prospects nationally.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Shemar James

Now the No. 1 middle linebacker in the country, five-star Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy standout Shemar James added his fifth star and surpassed Alabama commitment Shawn Murphy in the position ranks. James, a former Florida pledge, is considering the Crimson Tide as well as Georgia, and his decision will be one of the bigger commitments made at the tail end of this recruiting cycle. The Gators are also making an effort to re-enter the picture.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Harold Perkins