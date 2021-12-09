Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 LB rankings
The updated 2022 Rivals250 is out and today we are unveiling the defensive position rankings. In the updated class of 2022 rankings, the linebacker positions saw some significant moves. Below are some of note.
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State
It is shaping up to be a loaded group of outside linebackers for the class of 2022. The group features five-star CJ Hicks, who remains the No. 1 player at the position group, and four-star Gabe Powers.
The Buckeyes hold a commitment from two of the top three outside backers in this class - both out of their backyard and both top 40 prospects nationally.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Shemar James
Now the No. 1 middle linebacker in the country, five-star Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy standout Shemar James added his fifth star and surpassed Alabama commitment Shawn Murphy in the position ranks.
James, a former Florida pledge, is considering the Crimson Tide as well as Georgia, and his decision will be one of the bigger commitments made at the tail end of this recruiting cycle. The Gators are also making an effort to re-enter the picture.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Harold Perkins
One of the most dominant recruits in the state of Texas the past two years, Perkins – a two-way star – amassed 1,300 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns and averaged better than 16 yards per carry. He caught 14 passes for 325 yards and three more scores.
Defensively, the newly minted five-star piled up 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, a fumble forced and fumble recovered. This will come down to Texas, LSU or Texas A&M.