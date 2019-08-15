TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State

Brian Hartline has now been the wide receivers coach at Ohio State for a full year, but he is recruiting like a veteran. The Buckeyes three wide receiver commitments all rank in the top 15 at the deepest position group in the class.

Four-star Gee Scott Jr. rose four spots in this update to land at No. 6 in the ranking, while four-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is up two spots to No. 14. The only one of Ohio State’s wide receiver commits not to rise in this update is five-star Julian Fleming, and that’s because he was already the No. 1 player at the position, and stays there following the summer.

It also should be noted that Ohio State has a pair of athlete commits in Mookie Cooper and Cameron Martinez that are expected to have some receiving duties when they arrive in Columbus next year, and both of those prospects rose in their position rankings as well.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Marcus Rosemy

There was no four-star closer to earning his fifth star in this update than Marcus Rosemy, who posted the top performance at the wide receiver position at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta in June. Rosemy is an impressive physical specimen for the position and he is near the top of the class in terms of fundamentals and route running. The one lingering question is whether he can consistently create separation from defensive backs, because we know he can make the tough catches in traffic after seeing him do that repeatedly in Atlanta.

Rosemy committed to Georgia shortly before attending the Five-Star Challenge.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Lavon Bunkley-Shelton