TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson

Fred Davis (Rivals.com)

LSU, Clemson and Ohio State have done a tremendous job recruiting high-end defensive backs and all three programs have commits among the top five at cornerback and safety. LSU has done the best job by landing the commitments of five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, the top-rated player at a loaded position, and four-star safety Jordan Toles, an athletic specimen from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances. Clemson has pledges from five-star corner Fred Davis as the Tigers dipped back into the talent-rich state of Florida for him. Clemson also went to Texas for four-star safety RJ Mickens. Ohio State has focused in the West region for four-star corner Clark Phillips out of La Habra, Calif., and went to Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe for four-star safety Lathan Ransom.



TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia, Miami

Georgia already has a commitment from four-star cornerback Jalen Kimber, who is rated ninth at the position nationally, but there is an even bigger fish the Bulldogs are trying to reel in and it’s five-star corner Kelee Ringo, rated second at the position in the 2020 class. And Georgia is in great shape for the Scottsdale Saguaro standout as the SEC power and Texas seem to be in the best position at this point. In a similar circumstance, Miami has a pledge from four-star safety Keshawn Washington out of Homestead (Fla.) South Dade who is ranked No. 9 at safety nationally. The Hurricanes might not stop there, though, as they’re aggressively pursuing Oregon commit Avantae Williams out of Deland, Fla. There’s no indication Williams is going to flip, but Miami is making its move for the talented safety who looked good this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Elias Ricks