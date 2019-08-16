Rivals Rankings Week: New 2020 DB rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class and our focus today moves to defensive backs. Of the top 10 cornerbacks, only Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro teammates Kelee Ringo and Jacobe Covington remain uncommitted. At safety, the only uncommitted prospect in the top five is Antonio Johnson, who had previously pledged to Tennessee.
Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we brace for the season.
UPDATED 2020 DB RANKINGS: Cornerbacks | Safeties
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson
LSU, Clemson and Ohio State have done a tremendous job recruiting high-end defensive backs and all three programs have commits among the top five at cornerback and safety.
LSU has done the best job by landing the commitments of five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, the top-rated player at a loaded position, and four-star safety Jordan Toles, an athletic specimen from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances.
Clemson has pledges from five-star corner Fred Davis as the Tigers dipped back into the talent-rich state of Florida for him. Clemson also went to Texas for four-star safety RJ Mickens.
Ohio State has focused in the West region for four-star corner Clark Phillips out of La Habra, Calif., and went to Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe for four-star safety Lathan Ransom.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia, Miami
Georgia already has a commitment from four-star cornerback Jalen Kimber, who is rated ninth at the position nationally, but there is an even bigger fish the Bulldogs are trying to reel in and it’s five-star corner Kelee Ringo, rated second at the position in the 2020 class. And Georgia is in great shape for the Scottsdale Saguaro standout as the SEC power and Texas seem to be in the best position at this point.
In a similar circumstance, Miami has a pledge from four-star safety Keshawn Washington out of Homestead (Fla.) South Dade who is ranked No. 9 at safety nationally. The Hurricanes might not stop there, though, as they’re aggressively pursuing Oregon commit Avantae Williams out of Deland, Fla. There’s no indication Williams is going to flip, but Miami is making its move for the talented safety who looked good this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Elias Ricks
Elias Ricks is the top-rated cornerback nationally, holding off a great summer by Ringo and it should be an action-packed fall for the five-star who transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his senior season.
Ricks, who has been committed to LSU since Christmas, is planning official visits to USC, Ohio State and LSU for sure, and he’s working a date with Alabama and a trip to Georgia could be possible as well. It would be shocking if Ricks backed off his pledge to the Tigers, but he’s going to see a lot of other high-end schools soon.