TEAM TO WATCH: Texas A&M

Texas A&M already has Kenneth Phillips III committed for athlete, but the Aggies have a chance to really bolster their numbers at the position this fall. Two of the top 15 ranked players at the position attended Texas A&M’s BBQ/pool party at the end of July, and both remain uncommitted.

The No. 2 ranked player at this position is Dallas four-star EJ Smith, who has been a long-time A&M target, while the Aggie Pool Party was one of only a few off-season visits for speedy offensive weapon Devon Achane. A&M may have to get creative with how they want to use Smith, who is projected to the running back position by many schools, but the Aggies are one of the few teams who are legitimate candidates for multiple uncommitted prospects ranked in the top 15 of the athlete position.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Mookie Cooper

There was considerable movement in the athlete position rankings following the summer. Nine of the top 20 from the previous ranking have moved out to other positions, including the previous No. 1 Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby. Bigsby’s departure paves the way for a new No. 1, and that distinction goes to Ohio State commit Mookie Cooper, who was also the only four-star athlete prospect to see his Rivals Rating rise in this update.

Cooper was one of the top performers at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta earlier this summer, and is likely to play a hybrid running back/slot receiver role for the Buckeyes. It is interesting to note that an athlete position that featured 22 four-stars in the post-spring update, now has just 12 players rated four-stars after all the departures.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Terry Lockett