BuckeyeGrove - Rivals publishers share keys to Big Ten season

The Big Ten will finally kick off its 2020 college football season this upcoming weekend following a two-month postponement. This season will look much different than most, with each program playing an eight-game conference-only slate. The changes and limitations of this 2020 season means success may be defined differently for each Big Ten program. We asked our collection of Rivals publishers covering each of the 14 Big Ten teams exactly what is needed for those programs to be successful this season.

ILLINOIS

2019 Record: 6-7 (Big Ten: 4-5) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Illinois must do a much better job stopping the run. In nine league games last fall, the Illini defense yielded an average of 242 rushing yards per game, the most in the Big Ten. That's not going to get it done. Lovie Smith believes he found a difference-maker up front in nose tackle Roderick Perry, who was a preseason FCS All-American before transferring in from South Carolina State. The cupboard isn't bare in the back seven. It's an experienced group and middle linebacker Jake Hansen has a knack for taking the ball away, but Illinois needs stops. Opponents didn't respect its run defense a year ago, and they'll be tested once again.” - Doug Bucshon, OrangeandBlueNews.com

INDIANA

2019 Record: 8-5 (5-4) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Indiana needs to see increased pressure from its defensive line. The defensive line was very inconsistent a year ago and now, without a pair of seniors in the secondary (Marcelino Ball and Raheem Layne) for most of the year, getting to the quarterback will take a lot of pressure off of IU’s cornerbacks and allow guys like Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams to take a few chances. Look for Stanford grad transfer Jovan Swann, who coaches and players have raved about in preseason practice, to join Jerome Johnson in leading that defensive line unit in 2020.” – Alec Lasley, TheHoosier.com

IOWA

2019 Record: 10-3 (6-3) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Iowa needs for Spencer Petras to be solid at quarterback. This might be the most talented group of skill position players in the Kirk Ferentz era, and all they really need is for the quarterback to manage the team, complete passes, and avoid making mistakes. Petras simply needs to find players like Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith in the passing game and hand the ball off to Tyler Goodson and the offense should be one of the better one’s of the Ferentz era.” – Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport.com

MARYLAND

2019 Record: 3-9 (1-8) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Maryland needs Taulia Tagovailoa to be the real deal under center. While Mike Locksley has yet to publicly name the Terps' starting quarterback, it is fully expected that Tagovailoa has won the job and looked good throughout camp. Maryland is loaded at wideout and a quarterback who can get the ball out quickly and accurately should make the Terps' offense a dangerous one. "Defensively, Maryland must be able to generate a pass rush if they want to be successful. The Terps finished last in the Big Ten in sacks a season ago, but the addition of NC State transfer defensive end Joe Boletepeli and the return of linebacker Durell Nchami from injury should help Maryland improve those numbers.” - Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report

MICHIGAN

2019 Record: 9-4 (6-3) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Michigan needs redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the offensive line to perform respectably. The Wolverines are in excellent shape at every other starting position on the team, leaving the two aforementioned spots as the lone two question marks. Milton has only thrown 11 career passes and the offensive line is breaking in four new starters, which is why there is so much concern/uncertainty surrounding the two spots. How quickly each position progresses will determine how successful Michigan is in 2020. If they both perform at a high level from the get-go, the Wolverines could realistically be undefeated heading into the finale at Ohio State. - Austin Fox, TheWolverine.com

MICHIGAN STATE

2019 Record: 7-6 (4-5) Overview: “Mel Tucker needs to find a reliable quarterback in order for the Spartans to harness a .500 record, which would be a better Big Ten record than Mark Dantonio’s first year as head coach. No one is expecting heroics from Rocky Lombardi, Payton Thorne or Theo Day. Functionality at quarterback is the first step. Michigan State should be improved on the offensive line, with proven skill at running back and wide receiver. The secondary will be improved after a substandard 2019. The front seven should be good, not great, against the run. Jacub Panasiuk needs to take it up a notch as a pass rusher. Mix some best-case scenarios with a pleasant surprise at quarterback, and something better than 4-4 is possible.” – Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag.com

MINNESOTA

2019 Record: 11-2 (7-2) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Minnesota needs the defensive front to play well. The Gophers lost a lot of veteran talent from a year ago along the defensive line and linebacker spots. Along the line, Micah Dew-Treadway returns after starting 13 games a season ago. Keonte Schad should get the nod at the three-technique while Esezi Otomoewo and Boye Mafe are poised to step up on the edges after solid backup roles in 2019. At linebacker, Mariano Sori-Marin started seven games and progressively got better throughout the year, but there is a lack of experience behind him.” – Sean Williams, TheGopherReport.com

NEBRASKA

2019 Record: 5-7 (3-6) Overview: “For Nebraska to have a successful season, it really starts and finishes with its offense. Scott Frost is known as an offensive coach, and in order to get things going at NU, the Huskers need to start putting up big numbers. Adrian Martinez and/or Luke McCaffrey also need to be the type of quarterback it takes to run this offense at a high level. If that happens, everything else around them will get easier.” – Sean Callahan, HuskerOnline.com

NORTHWESTERN

2019 Record: 3-9 (1-8) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Northwestern needs better quarterback play. Northwestern ranked 126th in the nation in passing in 2019 as their quarterbacks combined for six touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Enter Peyton Ramsey. The Indiana grad transfer has 23 starts, 6,500 yards and 42 career touchdowns to his name, and he already knows Big Ten defenses. If Ramsey is merely average, it will be a big boost to an offense that scored just 16.3 points per game last season. If he has a big year, the Cats could be a surprise contender in the Big Ten West.” - Louie Vaccher, WildcatReport.com

OHIO STATE

2019 Record: 13-1 (9-0) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Ohio State just need to stay healthy, not only from injury, but also from COVID. With eight weeks to play eight games there is no safety net, and it is imperative that the Buckeyes don’t have any players go into that 21-day timeout with a positive test. The schedule sets up nicely for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes will be favored by double-digits in at least seven of the eight games this season. Sure, there are small things like 'get production from its defensive tackles' and 'identify the correct starting right tackle' and things of that nature. But the biggest thing for this team is to just avoid the injuries and quarantines.” – Kevin Noon, BuckeyeGrove.com

PENN STATE

2019 Record: 11-2 (7-2) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Penn State needs its receivers to step up and become reliable, playmaking targets for Sean Clifford. It might sound more simplistic than it is, but it’s the great unknown of this team heading into the 2020 season, with expected improvements and resolutions to last season’s relatively minor issues seemingly in place thanks to a large contingent of returning talent and experience in all three phases. "The bottom line is, even without linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Journey Brown, Penn State feels good about every other position group on the field. Without receivers that can go up and make a play and win one-on-one matchups, though, it won’t be enough to reach the program’s ultimate goal of breaking into the College Football Playoff. An undeniable opportunity for a host of young, talented, untested players, key contributions from some mix of Jahan Dotson, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Daniel George, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are essential to meet the level of success Penn State is shooting for this season.” - Nate Bauer, Blue White Illustrated

PURDUE

2019 Record: 4-8 (3-6) Overview: “In order to be successful this season, Purdue needs to run the ball better. The bottom line is this: The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019. Purdue averaged a paltry 2.9 yards per carry and had just nine rushing touchdowns. Both figures were the worst in the Big Ten. And, Purdue had only 999 yards rushing as a team in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2013 and just the second time since 1990. No doubt, a youthful line had a lot to do with Purdue's rushing struggles. Still, the backs can do more, too. "Purdue has a viable option at running back in King Doerue, who was force-fed a lot as a true freshman and showed he could handle it. The rugged Texan led Purdue in rushing with 451 yards on 130 carries to go along with five touchdowns. Zander Horvath looked like a young Mike Alstott in the finale vs. Indiana, when the former walk-on rumbled for 164 yards rushing on 23 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per tote.” – Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com

RUTGERS

2019 Record: 2-10 (0-9) Overview: "In order to be successful this season, Rutgers needs to stay healthy and have its offense find some life. The Scarlet Knights cannot afford to get hit with both the injury bug and COVID-19, because quality depth across the board, sans some spots on defense and running back, is lacking. The 21-day quarantine if a player tests positive for the coronavirus could be a major blow.

"As for the offense, Rutgers has struggled on that side of the ball the last five years essentially, so new coordinator Sean Gleeson, potentially Nebraska graduate transfer quarterback Noah Vedral, and the offensive line, in particular, need to show improvement. Vedral offers an accurate arm, smarts, and is mobile, which could help an offensive line that is full of question marks. If the offense can show improvement, that’ll be a win even if it doesn’t show record-wise." – Chris Nalwasky, TheKnightReport.com

WISCONSIN