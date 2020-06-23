BuckeyeGrove - Rivals' 19th-ranked incoming junior breaks down offer from Ohio State

Peach State point guard Bruce Thornton is one of the more sought after players in the nation for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

He has yet to begin his junior season of high school, but is already in possession of nearly two dozens offers thus far. Some of the most recent programs to have given Thornton the green light are Auburn, Maryland, Purdue, Wake Forest and Ohio State.

That offer from the Buckeyes arrived on June 10 and, the following Monday, Chris Holtmann and his staff were allowed to start initiating contact with Thornton.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Thornton to get his thoughts on Ohio State offering him, the conversations he's had with the staff, what sticks out to him about the team and his recruitment in general.

"I mean, it's Ohio State. It's like a top-25 program in the country for everything, including academics," Thornton said of his reaction to the good news. "Just a blessing, just an honor to have an offer, a four-year scholarship, to go to that school. They're definitely going to be up there with my top decisions.