Ohio State has been in the good books with a lot of major offensive tackle recruits over the years. Whether it was securing 2018’s Rivals No. 1 OT in Nicholas Petit-Frere or 2020’s Rivals No. 3 OT Paris Johnson Jr. the Buckeyes have found success in taking top-level offensive tackles and securing them as Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes look to follow suit in 2023 with Rivals No. 6 player in the country and No.1 OT Kadyn Proctor. The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) native is one of the major targets on the board for Ohio State as he earned his scholarship from the Buckeyes staff back in December of 2020.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound sophomore currently holds 17 offers and it appears that is only the beginning for him. Proctor told BuckeyeGrove it's still early in the process for him so he is still unclear of which visits he would take in the future.







