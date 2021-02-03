BuckeyeGrove - Rivals Exclusive: One-on-one with Ohio State's Ryan Day

Rivals is showcasing exclusive one-on-one interviews with more than two dozen of the top coaches in college football today for National Signing Day. Here is Mike Farrell's interview with Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****

MORE NSD: Live signing day blog | Announcement Guide | Alabama wins recruiting title

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Alabama coach Nick Saban | Clemson coach Dabo Swinney | Kentucky's Mark Stoops | Iowa's Kirk Ferentz | Boston College's Jeff Hafley | Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz | UNC coach Mack Brown | Florida State coach Mike Norvell | Penn State coach James Franklin | USC coach Clay Helton | Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | Georgia coach Kirby Smart | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Miami coach Manny Diaz

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****