Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia: Prospects make commitment predictions
Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the prospects themselves at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia.
*****
*****
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “I talked to him and he said he liked it there a lot.” - Tamarus Walker
The pick: Maryland
Why: “I don’t really know, I’m just guessing, but it’s home.” - Anthony Little
*****
The pick: Penn State
Why: “Basketball dude? He’s going to be a ‘We Are’ man. He’s been there too much to not like it.” - Jordan Seaton
The pick: Pittsburgh
Why: "You got to watch the player's tendencies. When you look on Twitter, you just see a lot of Pittsburgh on his Twitter." - Anwar O'Neal
*****
The pick: Penn State
Why: “He will be up there with them and maybe some other schools.” - Kyle Altuner
The pick: Kentucky
Why: "I just feel like it was a good fit there. Because I know my former teammate told me why I go there, so I know he's been recruiting him a lot, so I feel like he'll go to Kentucky." - O'Neal
*****
The pick: Rutgers
Why: “Chop. Chop. He has a good connection with the D-line coach and when we talk it might give him a home feeling. I feel like that’s where he might go.” - Seaton
The pick: Northwestern
Why: “He’s on a visit there right now and he really likes them.” - Walker
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I’d probably say Penn State or one of those big schools.” - Altuner
The pick: Penn State
Why: "I feel like Penn State is where he's going. They have a great pipeline from Curtis Jacobs a couple years ago. Penn State is always getting those McDonogh guys." - Braydon Lee
The pick: Penn State
Why: "They've been getting a lot of commits lately." - O'Neal
*****
The pick: Georgia
Why: “He might go to Georgia. I just think he’s going there.” - Walker
The pick: Georgia
Why: “I don’t know where Sydir is going, he keeps it quiet, but (Georgia) would be a good fit for him with Jordan Davis coming out of there but I have no clue at the moment.” - James Heard
The pick: Ole Miss
Why: “If Ole Miss was on his top list, I would say Ole Miss because I saw him up there and we had an interesting talk.” - Seaton
The pick: Penn State or Georgia
Why: "Penn State or Georgia. They're big defensive schools. If I knew I had to go play D-tackle or D-line, I'd probably go to PSU or Georgia." - Saboor Karriem
The pick: Penn State
Why: "I feel like Penn State would be good for him." - O'Neal