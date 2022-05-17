 ScarletAndGrayReport - Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia: Prospects make commitment predictions
Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia: Prospects make commitment predictions

Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the prospects themselves at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia.


The pick: Ohio State

Why: “I talked to him and he said he liked it there a lot.” - Tamarus Walker

The pick: Maryland

Why: “I don’t really know, I’m just guessing, but it’s home.” - Anthony Little

The pick: Penn State

Why: “Basketball dude? He’s going to be a ‘We Are’ man. He’s been there too much to not like it.” - Jordan Seaton

The pick: Pittsburgh

Why: "You got to watch the player's tendencies. When you look on Twitter, you just see a lot of Pittsburgh on his Twitter." - Anwar O'Neal

The pick: Penn State

Why: “He will be up there with them and maybe some other schools.” - Kyle Altuner

The pick: Kentucky

Why: "I just feel like it was a good fit there. Because I know my former teammate told me why I go there, so I know he's been recruiting him a lot, so I feel like he'll go to Kentucky." - O'Neal

The pick: Rutgers

Why: “Chop. Chop. He has a good connection with the D-line coach and when we talk it might give him a home feeling. I feel like that’s where he might go.” - Seaton

The pick: Northwestern

Why: “He’s on a visit there right now and he really likes them.” - Walker

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I’d probably say Penn State or one of those big schools.” - Altuner

The pick: Penn State

Why: "I feel like Penn State is where he's going. They have a great pipeline from Curtis Jacobs a couple years ago. Penn State is always getting those McDonogh guys." - Braydon Lee

The pick: Penn State

Why: "They've been getting a lot of commits lately." - O'Neal

The pick: Georgia

Why: “He might go to Georgia. I just think he’s going there.” - Walker

The pick: Georgia

Why: “I don’t know where Sydir is going, he keeps it quiet, but (Georgia) would be a good fit for him with Jordan Davis coming out of there but I have no clue at the moment.” - James Heard

The pick: Ole Miss

Why: “If Ole Miss was on his top list, I would say Ole Miss because I saw him up there and we had an interesting talk.” - Seaton

The pick: Penn State or Georgia

Why: "Penn State or Georgia. They're big defensive schools. If I knew I had to go play D-tackle or D-line, I'd probably go to PSU or Georgia." - Saboor Karriem

The pick: Penn State

Why: "I feel like Penn State would be good for him." - O'Neal

