Rivals Camp Series Philadelphia: Prospects make commitment predictions

Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the prospects themselves at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia.



The pick: Ohio State Why: “I talked to him and he said he liked it there a lot.” - Tamarus Walker The pick: Maryland Why: “I don’t really know, I’m just guessing, but it’s home.” - Anthony Little

*****

The pick: Penn State Why: “Basketball dude? He’s going to be a ‘We Are’ man. He’s been there too much to not like it.” - Jordan Seaton The pick: Pittsburgh Why: "You got to watch the player's tendencies. When you look on Twitter, you just see a lot of Pittsburgh on his Twitter." - Anwar O'Neal

*****

The pick: Penn State Why: “He will be up there with them and maybe some other schools.” - Kyle Altuner The pick: Kentucky Why: "I just feel like it was a good fit there. Because I know my former teammate told me why I go there, so I know he's been recruiting him a lot, so I feel like he'll go to Kentucky." - O'Neal

*****

The pick: Rutgers Why: “Chop. Chop. He has a good connection with the D-line coach and when we talk it might give him a home feeling. I feel like that’s where he might go.” - Seaton The pick: Northwestern Why: “He’s on a visit there right now and he really likes them.” - Walker The pick: Penn State Why: “I’d probably say Penn State or one of those big schools.” - Altuner The pick: Penn State Why: "I feel like Penn State is where he's going. They have a great pipeline from Curtis Jacobs a couple years ago. Penn State is always getting those McDonogh guys." - Braydon Lee The pick: Penn State Why: "They've been getting a lot of commits lately." - O'Neal

*****