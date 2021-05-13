BuckeyeGrove - Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Top defensive performers

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a forecast of rain and wind, nearly 200 of the best college football prospects from the Midwest and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp in Indianapolis. Some players handled the elements better than others, rising above their competition to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Rivals Underclassmen Challenge invites.

The top defensive performers from Sunday’s event are lead by a pair of Ohio State commits who put on a show.