Ohio State has been very active offering underclassmen since things emerged from the Dead Period on Friday. This week, receivers coach Brian Hartline has been all over the nation offering some of the most talented up-and-coming offensive skill. On Wednesday, it was the Philly area where he offered St. Joe's Prep class of 2021 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. is the son of NFL hall of fame receiver Marvin Harrison.

"I'm appreciative of the offer," Harrison Jr. told BuckeyeGrove.com. "Ohio State has a great program. They've had a lot of success, especially in recent years."

The sophomore standout likes what he has seen out of the Ohio State program and that includes Hartline who is earning a reputation as a high level coach and recruiter.

"I think coach Brian Hartline, the wide receivers coach, is a great coach," he continued. "He definitely would make me a better receiver. I hope to go to Columbus in the near future for an unofficial visit."

While at the school, Hartline also offered Harrison's teammate, class of 2021 quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord and Harrison helped lead St. Joe's to the 6A state championship this past season.

The two have a long time to worry about a decision, and "package deals" are more fantasy than reality in recruiting, but the idea of keeping the band together at the next level is appealing.

"All the time," Harrison replied, when asked if the two talk about going to the same college. "Me and Kyle have a great relationship on and off the field. He's a great player and I think we complement each other well. I believe we could be successful together at the next level.

As a sophomore, Harrison caught 50 balls for 725 yards and eight touchdowns.

