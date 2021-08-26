To say Ohio State made strides with Richard Young during the summer would be an understatement.

The program got the Florida-based prospect on campus not once, but two times in the span of seven weeks. Each of these trips were multi-day visits that featured Young working out in front of Tony Alford in early June and attending their cookout on July 29.

This all culminated in him including the Buckeyes in his top 10 earlier this month, with Young saying that he and Alford are continuing to stay in constant contact with one another.

“Me and coach Tony have built a strong relationship in the months since he’s offered me,” Young told BuckeyeGrove on Wednesday. “Me and him, up there from 1-10, it’s over 10 right now. Me and him have a strong relationship. We continue to have that relationship together.”