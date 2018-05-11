APOPKA, Fla. – There may be a debate as to which position suits Wekiva high school star Rian Davis best, but there is no debate that colleges are excited about the prospects of the 6-foot-3, 232-pounder at the next level.

Davis has more than two dozen offers with schools from the Big Ten, Pac 12, SEC, Big 12 and ACC all represented, among others. Not everyone is on the same page though in deciding if he is a linebacker or a defensive end at the next level. Davis admits he has no preference in position.

"I feel comfortable playing both," Davis said. "I feel like I play both at an elite level."

Schools seem to be split down the middle when it comes to making a decision about a position as well. Of course, the first step would be landing the commitment of the three-star defender for any school.

"Half the schools are like, 'We will figure it out later' and then the other half is at linebacker," Davis added.

The Buckeyes are one of the schools that are in on the mix and they have their own view of how they would use Davis if he were to sign with Ohio State.

"They see me as a hybrid," Davis said. "They feel like I can play both. I talked to coach (Tony) Alford the other day and he said they see me as a hybrid. I can play outside linebacker and at defensive end."

Alford has been busy at Davis' school as he also recruits his teammate, Tyler Davis (no relation). Rian really likes the Ohio State coach and feels that they are developing a strong bond.

"I have a real good relationship with him, he is a real cool coach," Davis said. "He calls my mom, I like that. He calls my mom every two weeks."

Davis had the chance over the spring to check out an Ohio State practice and came away impressed with the energy that he saw when he was on campus. He was there for one of Mickey Marotti's winner/loser days and that was something that interested Davis in terms of motivation.

"If you lose, it is put up all over the screens around the facility, they are like you lost on that drill," Davis said. "When you see that, you don't want to lose again. That stood out to me."

Davis is looking to cut his list of 20-plus schools down to three on June 11th and then would like to take some official visits and decide shortly after that. While Davis was not ready to prematurely announce any of his three finalists, he said that Ohio State has a very good shot of landing one of those three visits and could be in line for a summer commitment.