The 2017 Buckeyes are the last Ohio State team to drop two regular season games since the 2011 iteration, but it still managed to be the first team out of the College Football Playoff come selection Sunday.

Ohio State dropped to Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and then-No. 5 Oklahoma early in the season, but the nail in the coffin for the Buckeyes' chance at a national title run came courtesy of a 31-point beatdown to unranked Iowa.

The loss was especially deflating because it immediately followed Ohio State's 39-38 fourth quarter comeback victory against then-No. 2 Penn State, an all-time classic game in which redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett appeared to vault himself into Heisman contention.

The Buckeyes finished out their final five games hot though, demolishing No. 13 Michigan State, topping Michigan handily and handing No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 8 USC losses to close out the year 12-2.

It was that final stretch that Sam Hubbard had his best moments from the defensive end position, recording five sacks and six tackles for loss in the final three games alone.

Hubbard's efforts helped him capture the team MVP, but plenty of other Buckeyes stood out alongside him.

As part of our ongoing series, we make our picks for who deserved the honor of Most Valuable Player on each recent Buckeye roster.