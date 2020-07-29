Fond memories about Ohio State's 2011 season aren't exactly bountiful for the Buckeye faithful, outside of a Hail Mary win against Wisconsin here or an upset against Illinois there.

Ohio State's 6-7 season was and remains one of the worst in school history, and the lowest single-season winning percentage since 1966. Only eight Buckeye teams have ever turned in a lower winning percentage for a season.

But a rare bad year doesn't mean that the tradition of assigning a team MVP should be thrown out the window, even if it was harder to do so.

At the time, senior running back Dan Herron was awarded the honor, having run for 675 yards and three touchdowns to cap a solid tenure in Columbus.

As part of our ongoing series, we're going to reflect on Ohio State's 2011 season and review Herron's MVP resume alongside those of other Buckeyes that we feel might have been more deserving.

