Revisiting team MVPs: Dwayne Haskins in 2018
How do you begin or end a discussion about Ohio State's 2018 season without mentioning Dwayne Haskins?You don't, which is why the Maryland native was named team MVP as a redshirt sophomore despite ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news