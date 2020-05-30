BuckeyeGrove - Returning stat leaders: Offense

As with any season, the Buckeyes are going to have to replace a tremendous amount of production from the 2019 season to the 2020 season with some key departures. Sure, Ohio State is in better shape than many schools with many major producers coming back from last year but it is hard to lose guys like JK Dobbins, Chase Young, KJ Hill and Jeff Okduah when you look at the impact that each of those players, and many others, had through Ohio State’s 14-game season last year. That just means that it is time for the next wave of players to step up and step into major roles. Some may surpass numbers put up by returning starters from last year while others may provide a strong complimentary role, especially in positions where the Buckeyes like to play multiple players in waves. We are going to start looking at Ohio State’s offense and who the key returning starters are and who could be the next man up within each phase of the game as well.

Passing Game

Justin Fields will have his second year at the helm of the Buckeye offense (Scott Stuart)

This one is pretty obvious with Justin Fields coming back. He was responsible for 89-percent of Ohio State’s passing yards, 41 of Ohio State’s 48 passing touchdowns and attempted all but 52 of Ohio State’s passing attempts over the course of the season. A second-year Fields will be even more dangerous as he has had more time to learn the Ohio State system and work with Ryan Day and Corey Dennis. Sure, he did lose spring practice, as did the rest of the college football world. But that has not stopped Fields from going out and working on his own, enlisting the coaching of Quincy Avery, one of the premiere quarterback coaches in the nation. As for who will step into that back-up role? That was something that everyone really wanted spring practice for. Gunnar Hoak is going into year two with the Buckeyes after transferring from Kentucky, but Ohio State also brought in a pair of talented freshmen quarterback with Jack Miller and CJ Stroud. Both were on campus early for spring ball, but we know what happened there. There is just not enough data at this point to really make an educated declaration as to who will be the heir apparent to Fields, but look for Ohio State to try and get everyone some early reps as the Buckeyes have to develop some depth, especially with the departure of Chris Chugunov from last season. Justin Fields (2019): 238-354-3, 3,272 yards, 41 TD, 67.2-pct., 181.42 efficiency

Rushing Game

Master Teague is the returning stat leader but will share time likely with Trey Sermon (Jamie Sabau - Getty Images)

It may take a couple of years for people to really appreciate what JK Dobbins did last season, putting up the first 2,000-yard rushing season in program history. Some people will focus on a couple of drops in the Fiesta Bowl or conversely how Dobbins as a pass-catcher tried to will the Buckeyes down the field in the final offensive drive of the game. Either way, Dobbins is off to the NFL and that opens things up for someone else to emerge. Ohio State was set to be deep with potential candidates to step into that role before a rash of injuries arose, starting last season when Marcus Crowley suffered a significant knee injury. That was followed up by Master Teague sustaining his own lower-body injury during the first day of spring ball in 2020. That left the Buckeyes with just one healthy back at that point with Steele Chambers assuming the role of Ohio State’s only back that was able to go. Then things shut down and Ohio State had some time to reassess the picture. The belief is that both Crowley and Teague should be ready at/around the start of the season and the depth does not look as dire, but just for good measure the Buckeyes went out and got one of the biggest graduate transfers on the market with former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon, who too is coming off of his own injury-marred 2019 season, to add to the roster. Just from a look at the numbers, Teague is going to be the guy coming back with the best numbers after his 789 yards on just 135 attempts. There was a point last season where it looked like Teague might break the 1,000-yard mark but Teague would only see 31 carries in the final five games combined (playing in four of them) and his production would go down. Sermon would be held to fewer attempts, with just 54 and 385 yards. The Buckeyes will be in a position to play multiple backs this upcoming season while still having the ability to ride the hot hand when needed. A championship season would be a 15-game run and keeping backs at/around the 20-25 carry mark might go a long way to keeping everyone fresh is November, December and January. Master Teague: 135 att., 789 yards, 5.8 YPC, 4 TD, 60.7 YPG

Receiving Game

Don't look for Chris Olave in the No. 17 jersey this season (Scott Stuart)