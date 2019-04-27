Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon has signed with the Houston Texans after not being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, marking an incredible story of patience, perseverance and resiliency with struggling and overcoming a tough stretch of knee injuries.

According to reports by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Dixon signed with the Houston Texans shortly after the draft joining Ohio State teammate Malcolm Pridgeon who also signed with the Texans after not being selected in the NFL Draft.

As a former four-star recruit and a dominant player from Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Dixon came into his freshman year at Ohio State with a lot of momentum and confidence, but then came the injuries.

Dixon started to get reoccurring knee injuries over the course of his first three years as a Buckeye and that kept him from taking a step forward towards becoming a big key cog in the offense. It got so frustrating time after time again, Dixon contemplated quitting football after the 2016 college football season.

After consoling one of his good friends and teammates, Parris Campbell, Dixon decided to tackle his redshirt-junior season the best way that he can and it proved to be a fruitful venture with an effective nine game campaign gathering 18 receptions for 422 yards and eight touchdowns.

After a great season, Dixon wanted to grow a bit more as a receiver with a even bigger role in the offense and with the help of his teammates, new wide receivers' coach Brain Hartline and a new gunslinging quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, Dixon saw an opportunity to be even better and improve his draft stock after his fifth and final season as a Buckeye.

In his final season, Dixon collected 42 receptions for 669 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games. Although Dixon impacted was felt on offense, Dixon had a chemistry in special teams with teammates Terry McLaurin as a gunner running and downing punts from Drue Chrisman showing that Dixon was more valuable to the team that just being on offense as a starter.

When it came to joining Campbell and McLaurin at the NFL Draft Combine, the speed of all the Buckeyes was on full display with Campbell tying the fastest time with 4.31 40-yard dash, McLaurin not far behind with a 4.35 40 time and Dixon surprisingly being even quicker than he seems with a 4.41 40 time, a good enough time to put him just instead the top 10 in fastest times at the NFL Combine.