Recruiting is an inexact science and accurately ranking thousands of high school kids every year is nearly impossible.

While Rivals does a great job overall of completing this task annually, there are always going to be hits and misses when looking back on the careers of prospects following their jump from the high school to college and, in some cases, professional levels. Sometimes, those misses are a result of a poor evaluation or not seeing a kid enough in high school, or it could be something out of the evaluators' hands, such as disciplinary issues or a kid just not being hungry enough to put in the proper work to reach their potential.

Today, we continue a new weekly series on BuckeyeGrove called Reranking the class, where we'll look back on the Ohio State recruiting classes of the last decade (2010-2019) and rerank the players in that class based on their production at the college and NFL level.

Today's feature focuses on the Class of 2015, which had 27 players in it and finished ranked 9th nationally per Rivals.

PREVIOUS CLASSES RERANKED: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014