Reports: Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tim Walton to join Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton is back.
According to multiple reports, the former Ohio State defensive back and co-captain will return to Columbus to coach defensive backs.
He is one of three new hires for Ohio State's defensive staff along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and safeties coach Perry Eliano.
According to multiple outlets, both Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and linebackers coach Al Washington will not return to Ohio State in 2022.
Ohio State has not been able to confirm any of the moves made.
Walton spent the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, previously holding the same position with the New York Giants from 2015-17. He was the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams in 2013 after serving as the defensive backs coach for te Detroit Lions in 2009-12.
Walton also had stints at the college level with Memphis, LSU, Syracuse and Bowling Green.
Ohio State will return only one defensive assistant in 2022: defensive line coach Larry Johnson with the three new members of Day's staff.
Former Ohio State secondary coach and defensive-play caller Matt Barnes left after being named the defensive coordinator at Matt Barnes.
More to come from this breaking news situation.