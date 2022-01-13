Reports: Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tim Walton to join Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton is back.

According to multiple reports, the former Ohio State defensive back and co-captain will return to Columbus to coach defensive backs.

He is one of three new hires for Ohio State's defensive staff along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

According to multiple outlets, both Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and linebackers coach Al Washington will not return to Ohio State in 2022.

Ohio State has not been able to confirm any of the moves made.