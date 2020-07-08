BuckeyeGrove - Reports: Ivy League to push back fall sports until at least January

The Ivy League was out in front of the pack once again Wednesday with a similar decision, as reports say that the conference will announce that fall sports won't be played until after Jan. 1.

It may have taken a couple days, but when the Ivy League announced March 10 that its basketball tournament would be cancelled due to COVID-19, the other conferences followed suit.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules.

The circumstances are different than they were in March, however. At Ohio State alone, the football program brought in close to $90 million more in revenue than the basketball program in 2018-19, and Ohio State is far from the lone Power Five university for which college football is a cash cow.

One would surmise the SEC, Big Ten and other large sporting conferences would be much more hard-pressed to make a decision that may result in massive financial loss due to the importance of football to generate money, but NJ.com reported Monday that new Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway expects a decision from the Big Ten within two weeks.

Ohio State football players returned to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 8, and preseason practice guidelines were previously approved for college football programs to begin transitioning from required workouts in mid-July to a four-week preseason camp beginning in August.

On Tuesday, Division III’s Centennial conference announced it would suspend fall sports, with the possibility of playing football in the spring to be explored later on.