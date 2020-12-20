BuckeyeGrove - Reports: Big Ten to alter 21-day rule down to 17

The Big Ten has reversed course once again and has reportedly amended its 21-day rule for players testing positive for COVID-19. Sources indicated to BuckeyeGrove.com that this change was coming on Sunday and ESPN was first to report the news during its College Football Playoff Selection programming.

NEWS: Big Ten players who test positive for COVID-19 will only be required to miss 17 days, a reduction from 21, according to a document obtained by ESPN showing new policy from B1G's return to competition task force medical subcommittee. Same cardiac protocols will remain.

That rule now will have players out for 17 days instead, a change of just four days, but four critical days for the Buckeyes as they now know they will be playing on January 1st in the Rose Bowl against Clemson.

It was a huge move for the conference as both Ohio State and Indiana have had to deal with positive tests down the stretch and with both teams in the New Year's Six bowl games. This will give each team a little more relief toward getting players back in advance of their respective games.

The old 21-day standard was a combination of a two-week "out" period for a player who tested positive as well as a seven-day "return to play" that was focused on cardiac monitoring. This new policy will still have the return to play aspect but the 14 days will now be just 10, falling in line with updated CDC recommendations.

The Buckeyes were without 22 players for the Big Ten Championship Game, not all of them due to COVID but there is a belief that guys like Chris Olave, Baron Browning and Drue Chrisman are all within that list and depending on when they were diagnosed with a positive test, could be back for the Sugar Bowl.

There also is a question about who was held out due to a positive test and who was held out for contact tracing. Ohio State does not release that type of information so there will be a lot of speculation leading up to the game.

