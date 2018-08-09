According to a report Wednesday evening by ESPN, the six-person investigative panel tasked with determining if proper protocol was followed in handling of abuse allegations against Zach Smith has been denied a records request by the Powell Police Department.

A report by Dan Murphy quotes the Powell P.D. Chief of Police Gary Vest saying the university has been in contact but has been denied access to certain documents by the department on the advice of the city attorney. Ohio State has been investigating the response from Urban Meyer handling a pair of criminal complaints filed in October and November 2015 respectively.

The Oct. 26 incident alleges felonious assault and domestic violence against Smith by his now ex-wife Courtney while the Nov. 12 incident alleges Menacing by Stalking.

Ohio's public records law gives access to all public records held by a public office, which is coded in Ohio Revised Code Chapter 149, section 43. However, some records are protected by confidentiality exceptions.

In this case, Vest is citing an exception that protects the identity of suspects in cases where charges have not been filed.