Report: Ohio State investigators denied records request from Powell Police
According to a report Wednesday evening by ESPN, the six-person investigative panel tasked with determining if proper protocol was followed in handling of abuse allegations against Zach Smith has been denied a records request by the Powell Police Department.
A report by Dan Murphy quotes the Powell P.D. Chief of Police Gary Vest saying the university has been in contact but has been denied access to certain documents by the department on the advice of the city attorney. Ohio State has been investigating the response from Urban Meyer handling a pair of criminal complaints filed in October and November 2015 respectively.
The Oct. 26 incident alleges felonious assault and domestic violence against Smith by his now ex-wife Courtney while the Nov. 12 incident alleges Menacing by Stalking.
Ohio's public records law gives access to all public records held by a public office, which is coded in Ohio Revised Code Chapter 149, section 43. However, some records are protected by confidentiality exceptions.
In this case, Vest is citing an exception that protects the identity of suspects in cases where charges have not been filed.
In addition to the denial of records by the department to Ohio State's investigative panel, it appears the October, 2015 complaint has been erased from public records search on the Delaware County public access site as well as a May 2018 criminal trespass complaint against Smith.
Only the 2015 menacing complaint and a July 20, 2018 "domestic violence" protection order are showing in the system.
The investigative panel, headed by former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, was convened on Aug. 5. The lead investigator on the panel is former federal prosecutor and S.E.C. Chair Mary Jo White who also spearheaded investigations against the Saints in the "bountygate" scandal and more recently, the probe against Carolina Panthers' owner Jerry Richardson. She was also consulted in the NFL's investigation to allegations against Ezekiel Elliott.
The university announced it's anticipated the committee will take up to 14 days before submitting its findings.