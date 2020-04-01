Kaleb Wesson is going to test the professional waters once again which doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone but he has left the door open at this point according to reports.

Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch reported on Wednesday after a conversation with Wesson’s father, Keith, that Wesson will enter his name into the NBA pool but will also maintain his collegiate eligibility at this time. Under the current structure of how things work, Wesson would have until June 3rd to pull his name out of that pool to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

Many had felt that this would be Kaleb’s final year and if not for the uncertainty around the world in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, there probably would not be a door left open for a potential, albeit unlikely, return.

Granted, if the NBA season is impacted moving forward, including the draft process and any sort of interruption of the season, that could force some tough decisions of players who don’t appear to be lottery picks.

Wesson went through the NBA process last year and was given a lot of feedback that he incorporated into his everyday life including shedding more than 30 pounds over the course of the offseason. Those decisions paid off as he looked like a different player on the court over the 2019-20 season, a year where Wesson would average 14 points per game and 9.3 rebounds.

Wesson is permitted to work with certified agents through this process while still being in the clear from the NCAA, at least until the dropout day in June.

Last year, Wesson had workouts with both the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics during his period of flirtation with the NBA before opting to return to school for his junior season.