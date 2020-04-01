Report: Kaleb Wesson to test professional waters again
Kaleb Wesson is going to test the professional waters once again which doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone but he has left the door open at this point according to reports.
Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch reported on Wednesday after a conversation with Wesson’s father, Keith, that Wesson will enter his name into the NBA pool but will also maintain his collegiate eligibility at this time. Under the current structure of how things work, Wesson would have until June 3rd to pull his name out of that pool to maintain his collegiate eligibility.
Many had felt that this would be Kaleb’s final year and if not for the uncertainty around the world in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, there probably would not be a door left open for a potential, albeit unlikely, return.
Granted, if the NBA season is impacted moving forward, including the draft process and any sort of interruption of the season, that could force some tough decisions of players who don’t appear to be lottery picks.
Wesson went through the NBA process last year and was given a lot of feedback that he incorporated into his everyday life including shedding more than 30 pounds over the course of the offseason. Those decisions paid off as he looked like a different player on the court over the 2019-20 season, a year where Wesson would average 14 points per game and 9.3 rebounds.
Wesson is permitted to work with certified agents through this process while still being in the clear from the NCAA, at least until the dropout day in June.
Last year, Wesson had workouts with both the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics during his period of flirtation with the NBA before opting to return to school for his junior season.
Turning dreams to reality🌰💯 Thanks for your support BuckeyeNation #TN4L pic.twitter.com/aQcsxIsovG— Kaleb Wesson (@Elite_Hooper99) April 1, 2020
As of now, the 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 25th but that date certainly could move as the NBA has seen more than its fair share of positive COVID-19 tests over the past several weeks. The NFL is not moving its schedule draft for the end of this month but will be doing it in much more of a virtual setting.
Several online mock draft sites have Wesson slated as a mid-to-late second rounder but that is also before any of the normal NBA draft camps have taken place. With all of those assuredly on-hold, it is really a crapshoot as to where anyone outside of the first round may end up.
Wesson’s decision will also have a major impact on what Ohio State will be able to do in terms of its roster next season. Don’t believe for a second that Chris Holtmann would not be thrilled to bring back a senior all-league caliber type of player. But if the improbable happens and Wesson returns, the Buckeyes will be at the scholarship maximum (as of today) and won’t be able to explore the transfer market upon the addition of Seth Towns via transfer, the addition of Zed Key and Eugene Brown as incoming freshmen and Justice Sueing coming off of his NCAA-required one-year seating.
We will continue to follow this story and update as more news becomes available.