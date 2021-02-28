 BuckeyeGrove - Report: Former FAU, Lipscomb assistant expected to join Ohio State staff
Report: Former FAU, Lipscomb assistant expected to join Ohio State staff

A Sunday report says the Buckeye coaching staff will be adding a new offensive assistant in Reilly Jeffers.
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Another new addition is expected to come aboard the Ohio State coaching staff this offseason, as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Sunday that former Kansas Jayhawk Reilly Jeffers will join the Buckeyes as an offensive assistant.

Jeffers, a long snapper at Kansas from 2012-14, was a graduate assistant and tight ends coach for Trent Dilfer's Lipscomb Academy program this past year, and had previously spent time on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic as a GA and offensive line assistant.

The addition of Jeffers would be one of several new hires for head coach Ryan Day and company in recent weeks, as the Buckeyes brought on former Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads as a defensive analyst, and former Vanderbilt interim head coach and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch as an offensive analyst.

RELATED: Buckeyes to add Rhoads as defensive analyst

ALSO: Ohio State adds C.J. Barnett, Todd Fitch to football staff

On Feb. 15, Ohio State officially announced its hire of former Buckeye defensive back C.J. Barnett to replace Ryan Stamper as the program's new director of player development for external affairs. Stamper joined former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars staff in January.

This story will be updated with more information as it develops.

