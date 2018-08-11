While Urban Meyer's fate is still unknown and largely being held in the hands of an independent board who has given itself a 14-day mandate to deliver findings to the university, the story around the entire Ohio State/Urban Meyer/Zach Smith/Courtney Smith and now Tom Herman saga continues to get more confusing and more salacious.

A new bombshell report from long-time journalist and writer Jeff Snook details how former Ohio State assistant coach and current Texas head coach may be involved in this entire situation and it has set the social media world on fire.

According to Snook's report, the Hermans, Tom and his wife Michelle had encouraged Courtney to go public with her claims of domestic violence, according to Snook's sources.



"They wanted Zach Smith fired," one source said in Snook's report. "They had some dirt on him and wanted him off of Ohio State's staff."

Herman left the Ohio State staff after the 2014 season to take over as the head coach of the University of Houston and after two seasons with the Cougars, then took over at Texas as the head coach.

Herman and Meyer have faced off several times on the recruiting trail in the Lone Star State and the belief is that there may be motivations in terms of Meyer's success in Texas recruiting, most recently in landing the verbal pledge of Austin Lake Travis high school receiver Garrett Wilson.

It was also pointed out that Zach Smith was the primary recruiter in Wilson's recruitment.

Columbus-area radio station, 105.7 FM The Zone, also went to social media on Saturday with notice it was trying to confirm reports that Tom Herman may have been assisting Courtney Smith financially by making a payment toward her legal fees.