Ohio State freshman guard D.J. Carton will be back at Ohio State soon according to a report by Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch on Thursday morning. Carton left the Buckeyes at the end of January and it appears that he will be back this week, at least in terms of being physically in Columbus (Ohio).

Carton’s indefinite leave of absence appears to be coming to an end as he posted a video of himself at the Quad Cities airport, strangely enough on the day where the Ohio State men’s basketball team will be in the state of Iowa as they have a scheduled game against the Iowa Hawkeyes this evening.

Carton will “be back with the gang Friday” according to the social media post, once the team returns from the game.

At first details were hard to come by as to why Carton would step away, until Carton went to social media to say that he was struggling with his mental health, an issue that is receiving a lot more notice in the world of athletics.

Jardy would state in his report that there is no timetable for any sort of return for Carton in terms of returning to action, or if that is even in the plans at this time.

Head coach Chris Holtmann stated earlier this week that Carton is “still very much a part of our team and of our program” and obviously this is a big step toward a potential return, at some point.

It will not be a quick process for Carton to return as his well-being is the paramount concern at this point.

“When a player is pulled away for medical reasons, specifically mental health, there is very specific and extended protocol that goes into that and it’s to protect the player,” Holtmann said on Wednesday when asked about the status of his freshman guard. “It’s pretty extensive. That’s about as much as I can say on that.”

The Buckeyes have gone 4-1 since the departure of Carton and still have six games left in the regular season. Ohio State has clawed back to .500 in conference play since then. Obviously the team would love to get its third-leading scorer back but won’t rush anyone back quicker than warranted with a much larger picture to be looked after.