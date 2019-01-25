Grade: A+

Two words. Dwayne Haskins. There is not a shred of doubt that Haskins is the best quarterback that Ohio State, and even the Big Ten conference as a whole, has ever seen. Haskins broke a bevy of records at Ohio State and in the Big Ten, shattering records held by names like Joe Germaine, Troy Smith, Art Schlichter, J.T Barrett and even future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdown passes and eight interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. Haskins' 50 touchdown passes for most in a single season is 15 more than second place Barrett with 35.

Even though with Haskins had ridiculously eye-popping stats and accuracy throwing the ball, when vying for the Heisman Trophy, Haskins placed third behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and the eventual winner Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. Murray received a unanimous 517 first-place votes with Tagovailoa grabbing 299, while Haskins trailed with just 46 first-place votes, a shock to everyone in the Midwest.

With Haskins moving onto the NFL Draft and will likely be the first quarterback taken, the Buckeyes will have a brand new starting quarterback for the second-straight season and following the transfer of Tate Martell to Miami, whether that is Georgia transfer Justin Fields or Matthew Baldwin, it will remain to be seen until we get a closer look in the spring.