Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Report card: Offense

V0wgc3jmps4yvsigbnne
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins is Ohio State's best player so far this year
USA Today Sports
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- A lot of people are upset about this team after the embarrassment at Purdue, certainly.

That combined with Ohio State's bye week lends itself to a perfect time to review this Ohio State team as a whole. This report card will break down every position group based on performance year-to-date, and give an assessment as to what is and isn't working.

Unlike the University's grading scale, there are A-pluses here, but don't expect that many.

QUARTERBACKS

Grade: A+

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}