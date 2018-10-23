COLUMBUS, Ohio-- A lot of people are upset about this team after the embarrassment at Purdue, certainly.

That combined with Ohio State's bye week lends itself to a perfect time to review this Ohio State team as a whole. This report card will break down every position group based on performance year-to-date, and give an assessment as to what is and isn't working.

Unlike the University's grading scale, there are A-pluses here, but don't expect that many.