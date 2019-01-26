Grade: B+

When entering the 2018 college football season, this group had a chance to be one of the greatest groups in the country and was certainly in the conversation besting the depth rotation of the Clemson Tigers and the cornerstone of the defensive line for the Buckeyes was none other than Nick Bosa.

Bosa started his junior season with a purpose and in just a little over 10 quarters, Bosa accumulated three assisted tackles, 11 solo tackles and 14 total tackles including six tackles-for-loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown before getting hurt in the third game of the year against TCU, effectively ending Boas's Ohio State career.

Even after the injury to Bosa, the Buckeyes still had a formidable attack along the defensive line led by redshirt junior Dre'Mont Jones, who was the most consistent presence all year. Chase Young finished with 10.5 sacks even though he seemed to be invisible some games. Young should some flashes of brilliance like the night against Penn State where he had three solo and assisted tackles for a total of six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and two pass deflections, especially impacted the last play of the game to seal the victory for the Buckeyes.

Players like Jonathon Cooper, Jashon Cornell, Davon Hamilton and Robert Landers all had solid seasons provided experience and depth at the position along the line and will be asked to do that yet again in their senior seasons in the upcoming football season.

It will be interesting to see how the younger players that soaked in the experience as a freshman last year will look to make their impact like Tyler Friday, Tyreke Smith, Tommy Togiai, Taron Vincent and five-star recruit and 6-foot-5, 253-pound true freshman Zach Harrison.