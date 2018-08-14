Allan Taylor of The Dominion Post is reporting that former West Virginia quarterback Chris Chugunov will transfer to Ohio State by way of graduate transfer for the 2018 season.

The Buckeyes had a serious depth issue at quarterback after Joe Burrow left by way of graduate transfer to LSU and now it appears that Ohio State has added one by the very same method.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder left the Mountaineers program as a redshirt junior and will have two years to play out two years of eligibility. He is a native of Skillman N.J. and was listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com in the class of 2015. He held 16 offers before committing to WVU with most of those offers coming from Division I-FCS schools (formerly Division I-AA).

Chugunov played in five games for WVU last season and started in the final two games of the season and completed 43 of 90 passes on the year and had three touchdowns, two interceptions and 536 passing yards.

If these reports are true, Chugunov will join a quarterback room that consists of Dwayne Haskins, Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin on scholarship.

Ohio State is currently at its full run of 85 scholarship players, so it is unknown what kind of roster movement has occurred to allow Ohio State to make a move like this. With Chugunov not enrolled yet, there is not much for Ohio State to comment on at this time and when we reached out to an Ohio State football spokesperson, he was unable to confirm any movement within the roster at time of publication.