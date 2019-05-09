COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have been a busy team under head coach Chris Holtmann in the world of the transfer portal and it appears they have struck again by reportedly landing former Cal forward Justice Sueing.

Stephen Means of Cleveland.com was the first to report the news as BuckeyeGrove.com is still working to confirm this independently.

Sueing, who measures in at 6-foot-7, 215-pounds, played two seasons with the Bears and averaged 14.3 points per game and six rebounds in 31 games of action. During Sueing's career, he has played in a total of 63 games for Cal.

As a traditional transfer, the expectations is that Sueing will sit one year and then have two years to play two. There likely is not much of a case for Sueing to have a case for any sort of waiver as a native of Hawaii who played his prep ball at Mater Dei out of Santa Ana (Calif.) before heading north on I-5 to Berkeley.

Head coach Chris Holtmann had mentioned that he was looking to fill the last open spot on his roster with a 'sit one' type of transfer, something that Sueing fits the bill of.

Sueing should step into Andre Wesson's role on the team after he sits out his transfer year and Wesson graduates after the 2019-20 season.

Former Florida State guard C.J. Walker will come off of his transfer year this season to join the roster as he steps into the role of C.J. Jackson who came in as a transfer as well. The Buckeyes are also welcoming in a four-man class for 2019 with D.J. Carton, E. J. Liddell, Alonzo Gaffney and late addition Ibrahima Diallo.