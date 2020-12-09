BuckeyeGrove - Report: Big Ten to change 6-game rule, allow OSU to play for title

A vote from the Big Ten is expected to nix its six-game minimum requirement for participation in the conference championship game Wednesday, which will allow Ohio State to play for the Big Ten title, according to multiple reports. Big Ten administrators met Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s cancellation of Ohio State’s scheduled matchup with Michigan this weekend, which threatened to leave the Buckeyes with only five games played, and ineligible to play for the conference crown under the previous rule.

A vote is expected today by the Big Ten to remove the six-game minimum for eligibility to play in Big Ten Championship. The rationale is expected to be that even if Ohio State lost to Michigan this week, they’d still be the East Division representative because of a tiebreak. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2020

Ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State is the lone unbeaten team in the Big Ten, and the only program in the conference with the top 10 of the CFP rankings. The Buckeyes have dealt with cancellations to three of their past five scheduled contests. However, Ohio State sits atop the Big Ten East Division, and due to a tiebreak, it would have been the East’s representative in the conference game title even if the Buckeyes had lost to Michigan on Saturday. Following Tuesday’s cancellation, the conference released a statement that said it will "continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers,” and it appears that the continued collaboration led to a change in policy.

Sources tell @CFBHeather that the Big Ten is expected to change the 6-game requirement for the league title game, pending further approval from athletic directors, SWAs and presidents/chancellors. This would allow #OhioState to face #Northwestern next week in Indianapolis. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 9, 2020