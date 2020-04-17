COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s basketball team will look very different in the 2020-21 season, and lot of the success or struggles the team has will be centered on how well they replace the Wesson brothers.

Chris Holtmann has not coached a day of Ohio State basketball without the Wesson brothers being on the team, but after Andre Wesson graduated and Kaleb Wesson decided to forgo his senior year of basketball to transition into professional life, Holtmann will be faced with the challenge of replacing two of Ohio State’s most productive players. While the Buckeyes have a handful of players that can step into bigger roles, there is no denying that things will be different next season.

“We lost numbers wise, percentage wise our two best perimeter shooters in both Wessons, and they were certainly two of our better defenders and they provided great length for us,” Holtmann said.