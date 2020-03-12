The announcement was sent out Thursday shortly before the tip of the Session 1 game between Michigan and Rutgers.

INDIANAPOLIS - The remainder of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been cancelled to protect players and coaches amid rising concerns about COVID-19 according to a press release by the Big Ten.

Ohio State was set to take on Purdue Thursday at 6:30 p.m., but none of the games will go on as scheduled.

The Big Ten had previously determined that fans would not be allowed at Big Ten tournament games starting with Thursday afternoon's session.

The NCAA previously announced on Wednesday that no fans will be allowed to attend NCAA tournament games. While there has been no indication that the NCAA plans on cancelling the men's and women's tournaments, this is a rapidly developing situation.

The full release from the Big Ten can be viewed below:

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

