Relive the 2014 with Joshua Perry & Evan Spencer on a new podcast

Ohio State fans will have a new opportunity to relive the championship run of the 2014 season with an upcoming 11-episode podcast delivered by former stars Joshua Perry and Evan Spencer as the pair team up with veteran sports executive Chris Caldwell in the new Glory Days: Dreams and Nightmares show.

Fans won’t have to wait long with the show debuting August 25th, at 9 a.m. on outlets including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Future episodes will also be made available on Wednesdays throughout the fall.

The 2014 season had it all for Ohio State, a quarterback injury thrusting a first-year starter into the mix, an early season loss to Virginia Tech at home, a quarterback injury in “The Game” leading to another first-year starter needing to lead the team through a three-game gauntlet and a whole lot more.

It is a season that Ohio State fans won’t soon forget and can’t hear enough about.

“Glory Days: Dreams and Nightmares is a destination for anybody who wants to be brought inside one of the most tumultuous and magical college football seasons ever,” said Perry via a press release. “We bring fans on a journey of game-breaking moments, adversity, tragedy and perseverance that was powered by a firm belief that teamwork and brotherhood would prevail.”

It wasn’t always easy for Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes that season and it was far from a sure-thing that this team would even make the first-ever College Football Playoff as the Buckeyes were on the outside looking in prior to the Big Ten Championship Game. A 59-0 win would get the Buckeyes into the four-team field, but as the No. 4 seed and with an untested quarterback going against the No. 1 seed of Alabama, not many had faith that the Buckeyes would be the last team standing.

“Producing this series allows us to re-live and share this extraordinary year,” said Spencer. “The conversations are unfiltered and full of intimate details that revisit the challenges, obstacles and opponents we overcame to capture the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship.”

Fans will start this journey talking about a disappointing 2013 Big Ten Championship Game loss to Michigan State, keeping the Buckeyes out of the final BCS field and a first loss under Meyer.

2014 co-captain and linebacker Curtis Grant will also contributed to the series with a “Captain’s Perspective” segment in each of the episodes during the run of the show.

Check out a trailer for the upcoming show below and be sure to relive the championship season as the 2021 Buckeyes look to add another championship chapter to the Ohio State record books.