BuckeyeGrove - Relationship with coaches, commits sold Michalski on Ohio State

Prior to Michalski reeling in an offer from the Buckeyes on Sept. 8, Ryan Day and company had been in touch in the weeks leading up to the big news for him.

While this was the case, it is not a long time for a coaching staff to manufacture a relationship with a prospect they are recruiting. Typically, offers are extended at some point in a player's sophomore or junior seasons, and there is more than enough time for both sides to get to know each other.

So, what made Michalski confident at this time in committing to Ohio State less than a month after being given the green light from them?

“Just really coach Stud, coach Alford,” Michalski responded. “They’re awesome guys. They tell you how it is no matter what and that’s what I really like. They really made me feel at home. And then I got to talk to a lot of the commits. The commits were just awesome, being really accepting of me and wanting me to join this family.

“So, it was a really easy decision for me, honestly. There’s not another school that I’d want to go to. A lot of people were asking why I didn’t want to stay decommitted for long, and I was like, ‘There’s no point. I know exactly where I want to go.’ I just want to take it, you know what I mean?”