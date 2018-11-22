COLUMBUS, Ohio--Throughout much of the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the offense has been a one-trick pony with redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins throwing it all over the field while the running game featuring J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, two 1,000-yard running backs, that have struggled mightily positively impact the game.

In their only loss of the season to the Purdue Boilermakers, Haskins threw for a school-record 73 times and 470 yards, while the ground game of Haskins, Weber and Dobbins combined had just 76 yards of offense on the ground, showing the extreme instability of balance on offense.

It wasn't the only time the running game struggled, it was just when the lack of balance finally caught up to the Buckeyes. But in the last three games since the bye week, every game has seen a running back that has crossed the threshold of 100 yards rushing. Weber had 104 against Michigan State, while Dobbins had 163 yards against Nebraska and 203 yards against Maryland last week.

Ohio State offensive lineman Demetrius Knox said that recent success in the running game has sparked confidence not just with the running backs, but the offensive line looking forward to the challenge ahead in the Michigan Wolverines.

“I feel like we’re doing really well right now," Knox said. "A lot of people challenged us as far as picking up our run game and stuff like that. But during [Michigan State], Mike Weber rushed for over a hundred, then JK 200-and-something. So I think we’ll answer pretty well.”