BuckeyeGrove - Rejuvenated Marcus Williamson leading the pack at slot corner

Marcus Williamson wasn’t the first name to come to mind in speculative conversations about how to replace nearly the entire starting secondary at Ohio State ahead of 2020, but suddenly he’s his name on the tip of quite a few tongues. The senior and Westerville, Ohio, native has been reunited with the man that recruited him out of high school, returning defensive backs coach and new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, and that pairing appears to have helped Williamson emerge as a favorite to start at the slot corner for the Buckeyes. “Now that coach Coombs is back, it’s really rejuvenated me, and kind of reminded me why we come here,” Williamson said Tuesday. “We come here to win championships and get to the next level, and coach Coombs preaches that every day. We’ve had that relationship, really since I was 15, he started recruiting me. It’s great to have him back.”

Back before the Big Ten season was initially postponed Aug. 11, both Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and preseason All-American cornerback Shaun Wade listed Williamson as a player who had made strides in the offseason. It’s a sentiment that Coombs agreed with when speaking about what he’s seen from Williamson in his first year back with the program after two seasons coaching in the NFL. “I recruited Marcus out of high school, I’ve always found him to be a thoughtful, intelligent player who plays really, really hard. I think he’s had an extraordinary offseason,” Coombs said. “I think he’s playing really well right now, I’m excited to watch him continue to grow and compete as the season goes forward. But I think he’s had a really, really good fall and spring.” The former four-star prospect from the class of 2017 has dealt with his share of woes while waiting behind talented cornerback groups at Ohio State.

Williamson’s sophomore season was cut short due to injury, but he had already played in enough games that he could not use the year to take a medical redshirt. As a junior, Williamson played in all 14 games, but primarily on special teams. While many might view the COVID-19 outbreak as another unfortunate circumstance, Williamson has not. “Coronavirus and the pandemic has brought a lot of issues, but it’s also been a blessing in disguise for me,” Williamson said. “I’ve had some seasons cut short here, and having this extra year, it gives me a sense of freedom to just go out there and play and have fun and be that leader for the guys.” Even after this fall season, an NCAA ruling will allow Williamson to return in 2021 to continue working toward an NFL goal that Coombs has proven to be more than possible for any defensive back at Ohio State under his tutelage. This year though, it sounds like Williamson is already close to having a starting spot locked down. With Wade moving from the slot corner to the outside with the absence of Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette, Williamson said he has moved to the inside, and has only really competed against redshirt freshman Ronnie Hickman and true freshman Cam Martinez for reps.