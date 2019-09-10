Ohio State has already picked up a few big commitments from in-state prospects in the 2021 recruiting class and the Buckeyes added another huge one on Tuesday morning in Ironton (Ohio) linebacker Reid Carrico.

The four-star prospect had already blossomed into a national recruit, picking up offers from the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, and more, before choosing Ohio State on Tuesday morning on the heels of another unofficial visit on Saturday.

Carrico is the state's No. 6 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and gives the Buckeyes yet another Rivals250 prospect in their class. He becomes the fifth member of Ohio State's 2021 group, all are ranked in that Top 250 and with a four-star rating or higher.

He is also the fourth member of Ohio's vaunted 2021 class to stay home with Ohio State joining Pickerington North defensive end Jack Sawyer, Richland Revere offensive lineman Ben Christman, and Massillon Washington wide receiver Jayden Ballard. It was Sawyer in particular who Carrico spent a lot of time with on Saturday during his latest visit to Columbus, a visit that ultimately sealed the deal for the Buckeyes.

