Redshirt Review: Ryan Watts

A series of profiles on members of the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class who redshirted their true freshman seasons, including a look back at how their first year went, and an evaluation of where they stand in the program ahead of 2021.

All indications are that the deck is not stacked against the redshirt freshman nearly as much as many of his classmates in terms of legitimate playing time, and the California native may even begin the year as a starter when all is said and done in the preseason.

With the departure of starting outside corner Shaun Wade , ongoing injury setbacks to fellow second-year freshman Lejond Cavazos and the continuing Achilles recovery of Cam Brown , Watts would have started at the position this spring if the Buckeyes had to play a real game.

When Watts did get to display his talents before fans at Ohio Stadium in April’s spring game, he made a major splash, intercepting a pass from Jack Miller on the very first drive of the exhibition at the goal line in one-on-one coverage on preseason Pro Football Focus All-American Garrett Wilson.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Watts’ physical tools are difficult not to notice, and especially with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs touting him as the tallest corner he’s ever coached.

“He's able to transition his body in short space quickly. He's got long speed,” Coombs said. “Because of that length, I think getting his hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage will be of paramount importance to him. And then his ability to have range in zone –– sometimes when you have that big wingspan you can get your hands on balls, so those taller guys can also do that in zone coverage.”

Senior corner Sevyn Banks, a returning starter on the outside from last season, has received enough praise for his own measurables that he has been thrust in the conversation as a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, should he make good on his physical talent this season.

Banks and Brown might have been the surefire starting pair on the outside in 2021 if not for the aforementioned season-ending injury Brown suffered in Game Two against Penn State last season. Both Brown and Banks missed the spring, although Brown was seen doing individual rehab work in pads during team drills, and Banks is expected to be recovered by the start of the season.

There is enough gray area in Brown’s recovery process that Watts is clearly in the mix for a starting job, and especially considering the reps he put on tape against first-teamers over the spring.

Watts played 28 snaps as a true freshman –– not much given that head coach Ryan Day called his name in a midseason radio appearance as a player that could see an uptick in time following Brown’s injury.

Instead though, Coombs and company mostly rode with Banks and Wade through thick and thin. That won’t be the case with Wade gone in 2021, and Watts’ performance in whatever capacity he ends up earning could be integral to the turnaround Ohio State desperately needs in its secondary.