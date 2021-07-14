Redshirt Review: Kourt Williams

A series of profiles on members of the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class who redshirted their true freshman seasons, including a look back at how their first year went, and an evaluation of where they stand in the program ahead of 2021.

Where does the St. John Bosco product stand after working his way back from a torn ACL as a true freshman? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

If you think the bullet position begins and ends with the names Craig Young and Ronnie Hickman this season for Ohio State, you might need to reevaluate that line of thought. Former four-star St. John Bosco outside linebacker and Rivals100 prospect Kourt Williams could be a darkhorse difference-maker for the Buckeye defense in 2021, following a true freshman campaign that was lost to a torn ACL in the preseason.

Williams may have been a linebacker coming out of Bellflower, California, but the prospect that has long been touted by head coach Ryan Day as a potential future captain for the Buckeye football program was quickly listed at safety upon arriving on campus at Ohio State. At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds though, Williams would be quite a physical specimen at a traditional safety spot. Josh Proctor and Marcus Hooker, the two safeties that logged the most snaps for the Buckeyes last season, are 195 and 200 pounds, respectively. Hickman, another emerging talent listed at safety, weighs in at 205. Perhaps Williams' talents as a hybrid-style playmaker in the back seven may have gone scarcely utilized a year ago, when the Buckeyes had a handful of dependable veterans at each traditional linebacker spot. This year though, as Ohio State makes some schematic tweaks to address its deficiencies against opposing pass attacks, the bullet may be unveiled in a way it never had to be before due to the versatility of players like Pete Werner, Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard at the Sam LB position.

2020 snaps for returning "bullets" Player Year (in 2021) Snaps Ronnie Hickman RS sophomore 47 Craig Young RS sophomore 39 Kourt Williams RS freshman 0 (injured)