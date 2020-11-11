With Al Washington leading the way, Ohio State has done as good of a job that a program can do when it comes to recruiting coveted linebackers.

The Buckeyes hold commitments from three of the top-four outside linebackers in the 2022 cycle – CJ Hicks, Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers.

Here's the interesting part about that: The staff is not close to being done pursuing prospects at the position group. In fact, over a half-dozen recruits continue to remain on their radar, with the biggest prize of them all being five-star Shawn Murphy.

In the piece below, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at the remaining uncommitted linebackers who have an offer from Ohio State and where things stand between them and the program. We also share a few tidbits we've learned about recently, so jump on in for the latest in each player's recruitments.

