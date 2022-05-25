Our whirlwind East Coast recruiting road trip swung all over the place with stops in Philadelphia, northern New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C. and, ultimately, Connecticut.

But, wait, there’s more!

We have a handful of recruiting-centric stories still to come your way, a heavier dive into the Buckeyes’ recruiting in the DMV area and a set of longform, deep dives into three priority targets. Be on the lookout for those.

In the meantime, I wanted to empty the bucket of other information I collected on the trip regarding a group of recruits we either don’t discuss often or would like to introduce a bit further in this space: