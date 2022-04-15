Oh, what’s that? Ohio State’s having a massive recruiting weekend?

Go figure.

These past few weeks have seen Ohio State’s vast recruiting media contingent truly earn their paychecks. First came the weekend of March 25-27, then the massive April 1-3 weekend that may stand the test of time as the most important of all throughout the spring and summer. But this weekend will give that one a run for its money.

Here is the latest installment of the Recruiting Rundown, a weekly series providing a one-stop shop for key recruiting stories, offers and other tidbits – including a look back at the week that was in Ohio State recruiting and a preview of what’s ahead.