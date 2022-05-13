Recruiting Rundown: Ohio State loads up official visits list
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It was as profitable of a week in recruiting for the 2024 class that Ohio State could have had.Picking up Dylan Raiola, who will likely finish as the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback in the class by the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news