Recruiting Rundown: NFL Draft gives Buckeyes best pitch yet
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It has been a roller coaster for Ohio State recruiting this spring, but it feels like that ride has only been heading on the up-ramp over the last eight weeks.The Buckeyes had just five commitments...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news